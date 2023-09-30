Dolphins reward Robbie Chosen with spot on active roster

Veteran receiver Robbie Chosen made the most of his chance last Sunday.

He had only one catch against the Broncos, but it went for 68 yards and a touchdown. On Saturday, the Dolphins rewarded Chosen with a spot on the 53-man roster.

But it was much more than one big play that resulted in the Dolphins putting him on the full roster.

“Last week gave him an unbelievable opportunity,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday regarding Chosen. “We had specifically Jaylen [Waddle] down, and he had been training within the offense so well. . . . The speed is something that you have to account for and makes it a little more difficult for defenses to just hone-in on Tyreek [Hill], especially when Jaylen’s not out there.

“Having said that, the reason why he’s on the team, and the reason why he was able to make the play — the big play that he made, but then a ton of plays actually in the run game that he made during the week — is because how he’s taken all of this football acumen, all of his playmaking ability, and he’s really immersed himself within the offense. He is able to execute tasks that seem menial, that are huge, that allows you to be on the field to make plays. I think last week, he had the opportunity. We started rotating him at the beginning of the game and he gave us a reason not to take him out. So then he got a lot of burn. That will always be the case. You’re playing well, and you get to stay in there. I would say it’s playmaking ability is very intriguing to us and one of the reasons why he’s here. But it’s his immersion into the offense that allows him to actually do something with it on Sundays.”

The Dolphins also signed linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster from the practice squad. Additionally, linebacker Chase Winovich was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s road game at Buffalo.