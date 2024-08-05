 Skip navigation
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Dolphins select Tim Bowens for their Ring of Honor

  
Published August 5, 2024 10:45 AM

The Dolphins announced the newest member of their Ring of Honor on Monday.

Former defensive tackle Tim Bowens has been selected as the 28th member of the group. Bowens will be officially inducted during the team’s Week Eight home game against the Cardinals.

It is the first addition to the team’s Ring of Honor since Manny Fernandez in December 2014.

Bowens was the 1994 defensive rookie of the year after the Dolphins took him 20th overall earlier that year and he made two Pro Bowls during a run in Miami that ended after the 2004 season. Bowens, who only played for the Dolphins, started 155 regular season games and 10 playoff contests while with Miami and he had a stretch of 104 consecutive games played during his stint with the team.

Bowens had 414 tackles, 22 sacks, an interception, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over the course of his career.