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Dolphins sign LS Taybor Pepper

  
Published March 19, 2026 01:32 PM

The Dolphins have added a new long snapper to their roster.

They announced the signing of Taybor Pepper on Thursday. It will be Pepper’s second stint with the team as he was also in Miami during the 2019 season.

Pepper moved on to the 49ers the next year and remained with the team until being released last March. He did not play for anyone during the 2025 season.

Pepper also played in four games for the Packers in 2017 and he has been credited with two tackles over the course of his career.

The Dolphins also signed Tucker Addington this month, so they have a pair of long snappers to evaluate heading into head coach Jeff Hafley’s first season.