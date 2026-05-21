Dolphins sign OL Marques Cox, RB Carlos Washington Jr.

The Dolphins announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday.

They have signed offensive lineman Marques Cox and running back Carlos Washington Jr. to their 90-man roster. They waived tight end Jalin Conyers and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels in corresponding moves.

Cox spent time on practice squads in Arizona and Denver last season. He started 59 games at Northern Illinois and Kentucky with most of his playing time coming at left tackle.

Washington spent the last couple of seasons with the Falcons and played in two games. He saw all of his playing time on special teams in those appearances.