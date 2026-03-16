Dolphins sign OT Charlie Heck

The Dolphins announced the signing of offensive tackle Charlie Heck on Monday.

Heck appeared in 17 games and made six starts for the Buccaneers last season. Heck played 41 games for the Texans over his first four seasons and split the 2024 season between the 49ers and the Cardinals. He started 21 times for the Texans and will join the returning Austin Jackson and Patrick Paul at tackle in Miami.

The Dolphins have also added Jamaree Salyer to their offensive line since the start of free agency. Tackle Larry Borom left to sign with the Lions and guard Cole Strange is now a member of the Chargers.

The Dolphins also announced the previously reported signing of wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.