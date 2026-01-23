 Skip navigation
Dolphins to hire Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2026 06:47 PM

The Dolphins have filled one key spot on new head coach Jeff Hafley’s first coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are set to hire Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator. Tabor filled that role on the Bills’ staff during the 2025 season.

Tabor has also served as the special teams coordinator for the Panthers, Bears and Browns. After Frank Reich was fired as the Panthers’ head coach during the 2023 season, Tabor finished out the year as the team’s interim head coach. He was also served as the head coach for one game with the Bears when Matt Nagy was absent due to COVID protocols. The teams were 1-6 in those games.

Miami will now move on with searches for their offensive and defensive coordinators.