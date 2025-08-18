 Skip navigation
Dolphins to sign Matthew Judon

  
Published August 18, 2025 05:54 PM

Edge rusher Matthew Judon’s visit with the Dolphins on Monday went well enough for him to stick around a while.

According to multiple reports, Judon will sign a one-year deal with the team. The deal is reportedly worth up to $6 million.

Judon had 5.5 sacks for the Falcons last season and 72 sacks for his career. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday morning that his production was the reason for the visit and not an injury to any of the team’s other edge rushers.

“We are visiting for the sake of seeing if there is a situation that both parties would be able to come into an agreement of, ‘Hey, this is a situation that fits,’” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Visiting for visiting purposes. We will see what it leads to.”

The Dolphins have not announced Judon’s signing at this point. They did announce the signing of offensive lineman Mason Brooks and they placed offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.