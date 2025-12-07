 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Dolphins up 21-0 in first quarter, Brady Cook in at QB for Jets

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:41 PM

The Dolphins have won three straight games and they are well on their way to a fourth.

Running back Jaylen Wright ran for a two-yard score with 3:39 left in the first quarter to put the Dolphins up 21-0 on the Jets. The score was set up by an interception by linebacker Tyrel Dodson that gave the Dolphins the ball inside the 30-yard line.

The Jets returned to the field with a new quarterback. Rookie Brady Cook made his NFL debut with a handoff to running back Breece Hall after Tyrod Taylor went to the locker room with a groin injury.

Justin Fields is inactive with a knee injury, so it could be Cook the rest of the way in what’s shaping up to be a long day for the Jets.