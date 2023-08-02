Dolphins waive P Michael Turk, waive/injured S Bennett Williams

The Dolphins waived punter Michael Turk and waived safety Bennett Williams with an injury designation Wednesday, the team announced.

Williams did not practice Tuesday, staying on the sideline with a compression sleeve on his leg, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Williams will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he isn’t claimed.

He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent on May 12.

Williams played three seasons (2020-22) at Oregon, where he appeared in 25 games with 18 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 recognition as a senior in 2022. Williams, who recorded five interceptions his final two seasons, also played two years at College of San Mateo (2018-19) and began his collegiate career at Illinois (2017).

Turk signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12. He played two years at Oklahoma (2021-22), where he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection both seasons.

He also played two seasons at Arizona State (2019-20) and one at Lafayette College (2017). In total, Turk appeared in 52 career games and was a first-team all-conference selection four times.

Turk is the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, who played for the team for four seasons (2000-01, 2003-04).