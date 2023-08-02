 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness
Chevy Rock & Roll 400
Dynamic duo: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2024 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness
Chevy Rock & Roll 400
Dynamic duo: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2024 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins waive P Michael Turk, waive/injured S Bennett Williams

  
Published August 2, 2023 04:18 PM

The Dolphins waived punter Michael Turk and waived safety Bennett Williams with an injury designation Wednesday, the team announced.

Williams did not practice Tuesday, staying on the sideline with a compression sleeve on his leg, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Williams will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he isn’t claimed.

He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent on May 12.

Williams played three seasons (2020-22) at Oregon, where he appeared in 25 games with 18 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 recognition as a senior in 2022. Williams, who recorded five interceptions his final two seasons, also played two years at College of San Mateo (2018-19) and began his collegiate career at Illinois (2017).

Turk signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12. He played two years at Oklahoma (2021-22), where he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection both seasons.

He also played two seasons at Arizona State (2019-20) and one at Lafayette College (2017). In total, Turk appeared in 52 career games and was a first-team all-conference selection four times.

Turk is the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, who played for the team for four seasons (2000-01, 2003-04).