nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Dolphins will hire Kyle Smith as their assistant GM

  
Published January 23, 2026 07:03 PM

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager this month and they’re set to make another addition to the top of their personnel department.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Kyle Smith as their assistant GM.

Smith held the same role with the Falcons during the last three seasons, but the Falcons overhauled their organization by firing head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot at the end of the regular season. Smith joined the Falcons in 2021 as their vice president of player personnel and he worked for Washington for 11 years before moving on to Atlanta.

The Dolphins have hired head coach Jeff Hafley in recent days as well and the new faces will try to point the Dolphins in a winning direction over the coming seasons.