Dolphins will hire Kyle Smith as their assistant GM

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager this month and they’re set to make another addition to the top of their personnel department.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Kyle Smith as their assistant GM.

Smith held the same role with the Falcons during the last three seasons, but the Falcons overhauled their organization by firing head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot at the end of the regular season. Smith joined the Falcons in 2021 as their vice president of player personnel and he worked for Washington for 11 years before moving on to Atlanta.

The Dolphins have hired head coach Jeff Hafley in recent days as well and the new faces will try to point the Dolphins in a winning direction over the coming seasons.