 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins will not have K Jason Sanders to start the season

  
Published August 25, 2025 04:07 PM

The Dolphins not only won’t have running back Jaylin Wright to start the season, coach Mike McDaniel also announced that kicker Jason Sanders won’t be available.

Sanders’ injury is undisclosed, but it is not season-ending.

“Surgery isn’t necessary, but time is,” McDaniel told reporters Monday.

It is unclear whether Sanders will land on injured reserve, which would keep him out the first four games.

Sanders did not play in the final preseason game last week, with punter Jake Bailey kicking off. The Dolphins went for 2 following their two touchdowns.

They will have to sign a kicker, and Eddy Pinerio, Cade York, Greg Zuerlein and Zane Gonzalez are among the available free agents.