Dolphins will not have K Jason Sanders to start the season

The Dolphins not only won’t have running back Jaylin Wright to start the season, coach Mike McDaniel also announced that kicker Jason Sanders won’t be available.

Sanders’ injury is undisclosed, but it is not season-ending.

“Surgery isn’t necessary, but time is,” McDaniel told reporters Monday.

It is unclear whether Sanders will land on injured reserve, which would keep him out the first four games.

Sanders did not play in the final preseason game last week, with punter Jake Bailey kicking off. The Dolphins went for 2 following their two touchdowns.

They will have to sign a kicker, and Eddy Pinerio, Cade York, Greg Zuerlein and Zane Gonzalez are among the available free agents.