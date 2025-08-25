 Skip navigation
Dolphins don’t expect Jaylen Wright to play in Week 1

  
Published August 25, 2025 03:57 PM

It looks like the Dolphins will be without running back Jaylen Wright for their season opener against the Colts.

Wright is dealing with a leg injury and head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that Wright is not expected to play in Week 1. McDaniel said Wright is still assessing if Wright needs to have surgery, but that he is not expected to be out of the lineup for an extended period of time in any case.

The Dolphins have also been without De’Von Achane recently because of a calf injury and they are releasing Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin in their cut to 53 players, so rookie Ollie Gordon is currently their only healthy running back.

With players becoming available around the league, there’s a good chance that will change before they head to Indianapolis but getting Achane back would be a best case scenario for the Miami offense.