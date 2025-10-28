 Skip navigation
Dolphins won’t increase season-ticket prices for 2026

  
Published October 28, 2025 03:54 PM

Dolphins fans have had not many reasons to be happy this season.

An unexpected one came on Sunday, when the team manhandled the Falcons in Atlanta, 34-10.

Another unexpected one came on Monday, when the Dolphins announced that there will be no ticket-price increases in 2026.

Via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, some ticket prices will actually decrease, and some fans that purchase club seats for the season will receive a $250 food and beverage credit.

It makes sense. Supply and demand. At a time when Dolphins have every right to demand more from their team, asking for more money for season tickets would have fallen flat.