Dolphins WR River Cracraft is expected to miss significant time with upper body injury

Dolphins receiver River Cracraft is expected to miss significant time with an upper body injury.

Cracraft, who, in Odell Beckham’s absence, had ascended to the team’s third receiver, was injured on a 13-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday against the Commanders.

Coach Mike McDaniel told beat reporters Monday that Cracraft will be out for “sometime for sure” but added that “it doesn’t appear to be season ending.”

“No one likes to see injuries in general; I’m top of that list,” McDaniel said, via Tom D’Angelo of The Palm Beach Post. “If there’s anybody equipped to handle adversity, it’s River Cracraft. I don’t now how many teams he’s been on, but it’s a lot, and he’s worked his way to be a very good player in this league and that confidence will sustain.

“When he’s back, I expect him to be the best version just like you saw.”

Jaylen Waddle, the team’s No. 2 receiver, has missed more than a week with an unspecified injury, and Beckham remains on the active/physically unable to perform list.

That will give receivers like Erik Ezukanma and Malik Washington more snaps and a big opportunity.