 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins WR River Cracraft is expected to miss significant time with upper body injury

  
Published August 19, 2024 04:18 PM

Dolphins receiver River Cracraft is expected to miss significant time with an upper body injury.

Cracraft, who, in Odell Beckham’s absence, had ascended to the team’s third receiver, was injured on a 13-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday against the Commanders.

Coach Mike McDaniel told beat reporters Monday that Cracraft will be out for “sometime for sure” but added that “it doesn’t appear to be season ending.”

“No one likes to see injuries in general; I’m top of that list,” McDaniel said, via Tom D’Angelo of The Palm Beach Post. “If there’s anybody equipped to handle adversity, it’s River Cracraft. I don’t now how many teams he’s been on, but it’s a lot, and he’s worked his way to be a very good player in this league and that confidence will sustain.

“When he’s back, I expect him to be the best version just like you saw.”

Jaylen Waddle, the team’s No. 2 receiver, has missed more than a week with an unspecified injury, and Beckham remains on the active/physically unable to perform list.

That will give receivers like Erik Ezukanma and Malik Washington more snaps and a big opportunity.