Dom Capers will have “his hands on a lot of things” with Panthers

The Panthers have added a lot of experienced assistants to head coach Frank Reich’s staff and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers is at the top of that list.

Capers has been coaching in the NFL since 1986 and he was Reich’s head coach during the Panthers’ inaugural season in 1996. He also served as defensive Ejiro Evero’s boss with the Packers during the 2016 season, but Reich said this week that Capers is not a “sentimental hire” because of what he still brings to the table as a coach.

On Wednesday, Capers said he approaches his job by asking “how can I be the most help to” Evero and Reich while Evero discussed some of what the Panthers will be asking of Capers in 2023.

“He does everything ,” Evero said, via the team’s website. “He’s somebody I can bounce ideas off. He’s someone that gives ideas and input on the game plan. He helps us with a lot of our tendencies. And he does some motivational things with the team as well. So he’s got his hands on a lot of things.”

The experience of this Panthers staff is a big difference from what was in place in Carolina and the hope is that the results change along with the makeup of the staff.