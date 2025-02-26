 Skip navigation
Donald Trump says Eagles will be invited to White House

  
Published February 25, 2025 08:33 PM

It’s looking more and more likely that the Eagles will indeed visit the White House.

Capping an unexpected two-day news cycle, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the reigning Super Bowl champions will be invited for the traditional Pennsylvania Avenue boondoggle.

They will be [invited],” President Trump said, via FoxNews.com. “We haven’t [extended an invitation] yet, but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they’ll be extended an invitation. We’ll do it right away, we’ll do it some time today. They deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them.”

During the first Trump administration, the Eagles received an invitation to visit the White House after winning Super Bowl LII. After it became clear multiple players wouldn’t attend, the invitation was rescinded.

On Sunday, a pre-Super Bowl report was noticed regarding the Eagles’ supposed plan to not go to the White House. That triggered a flurry of new reports — and presumably plenty of behind-the-scenes conversations — regarding whether an invitation would be accepted, if extended.

It still remains to be seen whether one or more players will boycott the trip. And whether, if enough decline, the trip won’t happen.