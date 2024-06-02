Donte Jackson says his hitting makes him perfect for the Steelers and the AFC North

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Donte Jackson says his hitting makes him perfect for the Steelers and the AFC North

  
Published June 2, 2024 04:34 AM

After six years with the Panthers, cornerback Donte Jackson was traded to the Steelers in March. And he says he’s in the right place.

“When I first got traded here, basically what they said, ‘Get ready to go match, get ready to go follow guys, get ready to go and do what we know you do well,’” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “Tackling is one of my big strong suits. Being my size, people don’t expect me to come up and hit. So that was another thing that stood out. They just knew I’d be a perfect corner for this system and this division. I’m excited to put my talents and what I’ve been doing my whole career on such a big stage like this one. I can’t wait.”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Jackson may be undersized, but he says people around the league know what he can do.

“One thing that always stood the test of time is my ability to make plays, my ability to go out there and match up against the best guys, my ability to go out there and hit and tackle,” Jackson said. “When it comes to playing corner, you can do all the rankings and stuff, but I feel like I’m a complete guy. I don’t really too much care about putting myself up in all that. I just care about being a solid, consistent guy. That’s what I’ve been throughout my career. The tape don’t lie.”

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. recently said he’s doing things that no other cornerback can do, and between Porter and Jackson, the Steelers may have the most confident pair of starting cornerbacks in the NFL.