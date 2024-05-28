Joey Porter Jr.: No corner in the league was doing what I was last year

Confidence isn’t an issue for Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter was a reserve to kick off his rookie season, but the second-round pick became a starter in the seventh game of the season and didn’t return to the bench. He also stepped into a role that saw him spend most of his time defending the No. 1 receiver on the opposing offense, which is at the heart of why Porter is “always going to pick me over anybody else” when asked who is the best cornerback in the league.

“There are a lot of good DBs in this league,” Porter said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “Nobody was doing what I was doing going against WR1s the entire year and locking him down. I don’t care if I am mentioned in there or not because they are going to hear my name eventually.”

Porter finished fifth in voting for defensive rookie of the year and worked to get stronger heading into his second season. If that pays off on the field, Porter should do even better in voting for accolades in the years to come.