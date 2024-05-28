Joey Porter Jr.: No corner in the league was doing what I was last year

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_simms_draftkings_240528.jpg
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_simms_draftkings_240528.jpg
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Porter Jr.: No corner in the league was doing what I was last year

  
Published May 28, 2024 12:37 PM

Confidence isn’t an issue for Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter was a reserve to kick off his rookie season, but the second-round pick became a starter in the seventh game of the season and didn’t return to the bench. He also stepped into a role that saw him spend most of his time defending the No. 1 receiver on the opposing offense, which is at the heart of why Porter is “always going to pick me over anybody else” when asked who is the best cornerback in the league.

“There are a lot of good DBs in this league,” Porter said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “Nobody was doing what I was doing going against WR1s the entire year and locking him down. I don’t care if I am mentioned in there or not because they are going to hear my name eventually.”

Porter finished fifth in voting for defensive rookie of the year and worked to get stronger heading into his second season. If that pays off on the field, Porter should do even better in voting for accolades in the years to come.