Doug Martin’s family issues statement regarding his “mental health challenges”

The family of former NFL running back Doug Martin has issued a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing on Saturday at the age of 36.

Released by Brian Murphy of Athletes First, Martin’s longtime agency, Martin’s family said, “Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run.”

The statement also explains that Martin’s parents “were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support” in the situation.

“Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police,” the statement says. “An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway.”

The Oakland Police Department issued a statement on Monday acknowledged that Martin died while in custody.