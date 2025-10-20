Oakland police confirm former NFL RB Doug Martin died in policy custody

Oakland police have confirmed that former NFL running back Doug Martin died in custody on Saturday, October 18.

“Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland,” the Oakland Police Department said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive. Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died.”

Previously, the Oakland Police Department had issued a statement regarding the incident without naming the person who was involved.

A cause of death for Martin, 36, has not been disclosed.

Multiple agencies are investigating the situation.

Said the Buccaneers on Monday, via ESPN.com, Tampa Bay, Martin was a “fan favorite” who made “a lasting impact on our franchise.” He recently was named one of the too 50 players in franchise history, as part of a 50-year anniversary celebration.

Martin, a first-round draft pick in 2012, spent six years with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders.