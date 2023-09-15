Doug Pederson expects Christian Kirk to get more chances on Sunday

Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk caught just one pass for nine yards in Week One, but coach Doug Pederson is expecting more from Pederson on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Pederson said today that Kirk’s lack of output against the Colts was a byproduct of the Colts’ zone defense, but that Kirk should have plenty of passes thrown his way in man coverage against the Chiefs.

“Christian thrives against man-defense,” Pederson said, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “He’ll get his chances.”

Kirk played very well against the Chiefs last year, totaling 16 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ two games against the Chiefs. They’ll be calling on him to continue that kind of production in a big AFC playoff rematch on Sunday.