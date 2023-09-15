 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Groin injury may keep Greg Zuerlein out for Jets on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift’s performance underscores the reluctance of teams to pay running backs
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Doug Pederson expects Christian Kirk to get more chances on Sunday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Groin injury may keep Greg Zuerlein out for Jets on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift’s performance underscores the reluctance of teams to pay running backs
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Doug Pederson expects Christian Kirk to get more chances on Sunday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson expects Christian Kirk to get more chances on Sunday

  
Published September 15, 2023 10:53 AM

Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk caught just one pass for nine yards in Week One, but coach Doug Pederson is expecting more from Pederson on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Pederson said today that Kirk’s lack of output against the Colts was a byproduct of the Colts’ zone defense, but that Kirk should have plenty of passes thrown his way in man coverage against the Chiefs.

“Christian thrives against man-defense,” Pederson said, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “He’ll get his chances.”

Kirk played very well against the Chiefs last year, totaling 16 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ two games against the Chiefs. They’ll be calling on him to continue that kind of production in a big AFC playoff rematch on Sunday.