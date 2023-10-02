Doug Pederson: I think this London trip hit us at the right time

After defeating the Falcons in London on Sunday, the Jaguars are staying across the pond to play the Bills in Week 5.

It’s the first time a team will play back-to-back games in London.

The Jaguars will move hotels in England, but aside from that head coach Doug Pederson said he’s trying to keep his team’s schedule as close to the norm as possible.

“I’ll keep the schedule the same, routine the same,” Pederson said in his postgame press conference. “I will give the guys some time, obviously once we move up to the other hotel, and tomorrow we give up some time to recoup and enjoy the area and then it’s back to work on Tuesday, and we prepare for Buffalo. We try to keep it as normal as I can throughout the week.”

After home losses to the Chiefs and Texans, Pederson noted that the extended international trip came at the right time for the Jags.

“I think we needed to get away,” Pederson said, adding that it feels a little bit like training camp. “Kind of brings you together a little bit, where we’re in the hotel together, we’re eating meals together, we’re in meetings together, practice, so it’s a bonding type experience to kind of reunite with everybody, and that’s what you need sometimes. We’ve got everybody here organizationally, and excited for these next seven days.”

The Jaguars’ season didn’t get off to the best start, but the club has a chance to come home at 3-2 before taking on the Colts, Saints, and Steelers before a Week 9 bye.