Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence still day-to-day, may be limited in Wednesday practice

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the mend from the right shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for the Week 17 victory over the Panthers.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence may participate in Wednesday’s practice, but the quarterback is unlikely to be a full participant. Lawrence did not practice at all last week.

“A little bit more of a limited basis today. He is feeling better,” Pederson said in his press conference. “Again, he’s another one that’s kind of day-to-day as we go this week.”

Lawrence had not missed a game until last week, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive starts for the young signal-caller. to begin his pro career.

In 15 games this year, Lawrence has completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 3,736 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Additionally, Pederson classified receiver Christian Kirk — who was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday — as day-to-day. Kirk is coming back from having core muscle surgery just a few weeks ago. Pederson said the team doesn’t want Kirk to have any setbacks, so it’ll be a gradual process bringing the receiver back to form.

The Jaguars will be on the road for their regular-season finale against the Titans.