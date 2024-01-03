Jaguars designate Christian Kirk for return from injured reserve

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he hoped wide receiver Christian Kirk would be able to return to practice this week and Pederson will get what he wanted.

The Jaguars announced that Kirk has been designated to return from injured reserve. He has missed the last four games after having core muscle surgery.

Kirk can practice with the team for the next three weeks as a result of the move, but he can be activated at any point in that span so he could play against the Titans this Sunday. The Jaguars will win the AFC South with a victory in that game.

The Jaguars also hope to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence back after he missed Week 17 with a shoulder injury, but word on the outlook for both players will likely wait until a little later in the week.