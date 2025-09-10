Drake London, Darnell Mooney go through limited work Wednesday

The Falcons are banged up at wide receiver.

Drake London, who injured his shoulder with 2:32 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bucs, had a limited practice Wednesday.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said London has a chance to play against the Vikings on Sunday.

“That’s not saying that he is,” Morris said Wednesday, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “But when you ask me, ‘Do I expect him to play?’ Of course. Drake is an ultimate tough guy, and when he says he’s going to practice, that tells you a lot.”

London played 67 of 76 snaps Sunday and caught eight of 15 targets for 55 yards.

The Falcons played were without wide receiver Darnell Mooney on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury. Mooney, who was injured in the first training camp practice, continued with limited work Wednesday.

Mooney was limited in last week’s practices and given a questionable game designation before being inactive.

“We’ll see as far as Mooney and playing and all those things,” Morris said. “But we’ll get him out at practice. That’s always fun, putting him back into all the stuff that we’ve been doing. And we’ll get a look and see toward the end of the week what he’s got going on.”

Wide receivers Jamal Agnew (goin) and Casey Washington (concussion) did not participate Wednesday. Safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) also were rehabbing.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) were limited.