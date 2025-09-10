 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake London, Darnell Mooney go through limited work Wednesday

  
Published September 10, 2025 04:44 PM

The Falcons are banged up at wide receiver.

Drake London, who injured his shoulder with 2:32 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bucs, had a limited practice Wednesday.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said London has a chance to play against the Vikings on Sunday.

That’s not saying that he is,” Morris said Wednesday, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “But when you ask me, ‘Do I expect him to play?’ Of course. Drake is an ultimate tough guy, and when he says he’s going to practice, that tells you a lot.”

London played 67 of 76 snaps Sunday and caught eight of 15 targets for 55 yards.

The Falcons played were without wide receiver Darnell Mooney on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury. Mooney, who was injured in the first training camp practice, continued with limited work Wednesday.

Mooney was limited in last week’s practices and given a questionable game designation before being inactive.

“We’ll see as far as Mooney and playing and all those things,” Morris said. “But we’ll get him out at practice. That’s always fun, putting him back into all the stuff that we’ve been doing. And we’ll get a look and see toward the end of the week what he’s got going on.”

Wide receivers Jamal Agnew (goin) and Casey Washington (concussion) did not participate Wednesday. Safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) also were rehabbing.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) were limited.