Drake London remains out of practice on Thursday

Falcons receiver Drake London remained out of Thursday’s practice with a groin injury.

London suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Titans and didn’t come back into the game. Head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that the team will have to see how he does during the week. But the fact that he hasn’t been on the field for the first two practices is not a good sign for his potential availability.

Defensive back Demarco Hellams (hamstring) also remained out of practice.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) remained limited.

And the Falcons took Desmond Ridder off the injury report after listing him as full on Wednesday with the concussion protocol evaluation he received during the loss to Tennessee.