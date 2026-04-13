Drake Maye: Everyone says you’ll get back to Super Bowl, it’s not that easy

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s second season ended with a rough game against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, but getting that far that early in his career would seem to be a good sign for future trips to big games.

Many would have said the same about Dan Marino after the Dolphins got to Super Bowl XIX in his second season. Marino never got back to the game, though, and only three teams in history have gone from losing the Super Bowl one year to winning it the next.

Those facts likely colored Maye’s answer to a question about making another run at the title during an interview from The Masters.

“I think that’s the biggest thing about it. It’s humbling,” Maye said. “You’ve got to get back to work. When you’re so close and within reach, you want that feeling. Everybody says, ‘You’ll be back.’ It’s not that easy. So, we’ve got to get back to work, and I’m looking forward to trying to prove to myself that I can get back and just have another year to get a chance at it. Everybody’s got the same goal this time of year — to get back to that game. I think knowing that we were there and had a chance at it’s just that much more fulfilling for me being able to reach that.”

Maye’s right shoulder injury had a negative impact on the Patriots’ chances against Seattle. He said recently that things are doing well on that front and continued health will be a necessary piece of the puzzle for New England getting back to the league’s biggest game, but it won’t be the only one that needs to fall into place.