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Drake Maye says his shoulder is feeling great

  
Published March 31, 2026 03:35 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye dealt with a right shoulder injury in the postseason, but he doesn’t expect it to be an issue for him heading into the 2026 campaign.

Maye did not miss any playing time, but was on the team’s injury report heading into Super Bowl LX and he said after the loss to the Seahawks that he took a painkilling injection ahead of the game. Maye was 27-of-43 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while also losing a fumble in Santa Clara.

While at a charity event on Tuesday, Maye said the shoulder “shouldn’t be an issue” when he gets back on the field.

“Shoulder is feeling good. Feeling great. You know, I think just having some time off and being able to get back into throwing and lifting,” Maye said, via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe.

Maye was sacked six times in the 29-13 loss to Seattle and keeping him from getting hit quite so often will be a good way to ensure he remains in good health in the future.