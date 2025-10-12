 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Drake Maye has perfect 158.3 passer rating in first half as Patriots lead Saints

  
Published October 12, 2025 02:34 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye couldn’t have been much better in the first half today in New Orleans.

Maye has completed 11 of 13 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, which gives him a perfect 158.3 passer rating for the first half. The Patriots lead 22-16.

Maye also had a 61-yard touchdown pass nullified by a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. And Maye scored a two-point conversion on a quarterback sneak.

The Saints are still in the game, however, thanks largely to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has completed 12 of 14 passes for 129 yards. The Saints also got a touchdown run from Taysom Hill, who lined up at quarterback for a play.