Drake Maye has perfect 158.3 passer rating in first half as Patriots lead Saints

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye couldn’t have been much better in the first half today in New Orleans.

Maye has completed 11 of 13 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, which gives him a perfect 158.3 passer rating for the first half. The Patriots lead 22-16.

Maye also had a 61-yard touchdown pass nullified by a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. And Maye scored a two-point conversion on a quarterback sneak.

The Saints are still in the game, however, thanks largely to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has completed 12 of 14 passes for 129 yards. The Saints also got a touchdown run from Taysom Hill, who lined up at quarterback for a play.