Drake Maye: MVP chants may have been for TreVeyon Henderson on Thursday night

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was serenaded with chants of “MVP” at Gillette Stadium throughout Thursday night’s win over the Jets, but he shifted the attention to a teammate when asked about them after the game.

Maye joked that they “may have been” for rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson because Henderson scored all three of the team’s touchdowns in their 27-14 win. The scores gave Henderson five touchdowns in the last two games and his play with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined by a toe injury has shown why he Patriots took him in the second round of this year’s draft.

“I think it was a big time for him stepping up, and it’s been great for him to get all these reps, to keep getting these reps,” Maye said, via a transcript from the team. “He wants to be great. He’s just showing up every day and asking questions. Get out here, rookie. Yeah, sorry about that. Yeah, I think just continuing for him to keep going the oncoming weeks and know that him and Mondre and our backs, we can create a good one-two thing going. Looking forward to have Mondre back, but TreVeyon stepped up huge.”

The MVP chants weren’t for Henderson, but his emergence as another weapon in the offense isn’t going to do anything to hurt Maye’s chances of winding up with the award come the end of the season.