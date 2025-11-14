 Skip navigation
Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson extend Patriots’ lead to 21-7

  
Published November 13, 2025 10:10 PM

Drake Maye isn’t doing anything to hurt his MVP bid on Thursday night.

Maye extended the Patriots’ lead over the Jets to 21-7 by floating a six-yard pass to running back TreVeyon Henderson with 7:46 to play in the third quarter. It’s Henderson’s third touchdown of the night and the first one that’s come through the air.

Maye had three other completions on the drive, including a connection with Stefon Diggs that showed just how hard Maye is to stop right now. He was flushed out of the pocket and nearing both the sideline and line of scrimmage when he flicked a pass to a wide-open Diggs for a first down.

Maye is now 19-of-23 for 205 yards and the Jets need to find their way back to the end zone soon if they’re going to have any chance to get back into this one.