Drake Maye’s lost fumble leads to Houston TD, 21-7 Texans lead

Danielle Hunter’s strip-sack of Drake Maye has the Texans back up by 14, 21-7.

The Texans edge rusher sacked the Patriots rookie quarterback for a 9-yard loss, with Mario Edwards Jr. recovering the loose ball at the New England 10.

The Texans scored two plays later on Stefon Diggs’ 10-yard reception from C.J. Stroud with only 1:42 gone in the second half. Diggs has four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Stroud has three touchdown passes, with Tank Dell catching a 2-yarder and Joe Mixon a 10-yarder. The NFL’s leading receiver, Nico Collins, went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury last week, so Stroud’s 12 completions have gone to five different players.

Maye threw his first career touchdown pass, a 40-yarder to Kayshon Boutte with 11 seconds left in the first half to draw the Patriots within 14-7 at halftime.

Now, though, the Patriots face another big hole after Maye’s second turnover of the day. He threw an interception in the first half, but the Texans couldn’t convert it into points.