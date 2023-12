Dre Greenlaw questionable; Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave ruled out

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned to practice Friday, getting limited work after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. The 49ers list him as questionable to play Sunday, but defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Thursday that he expects Greenlaw to play.

Greenlaw injured a hip and an ankle in Sunday’s game but played all but three defensive snaps.

The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee).

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (hip), offensive guard Spencer Burford (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) are questionable.