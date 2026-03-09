 Skip navigation
Dre’Mont Jones agrees to three-year deal with Patriots

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:30 PM

The Patriots have started free agency by adding an edge rusher.

Multiple reports indicate Dre’Mont Jones is headed to New England after finishing the 2025 season with Baltimore.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones’ deal is for three years and worth $39.5 million with $14.5 million in 2026.

Jones, 29, started the season with Tennessee and ended up playing 18 games between the two clubs after being traded for a conditional fifth-round pick during the year.

In nine games with the Titans, he recorded 4.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and nine QB hits. In nine games with Baltimore, he tallied 2.5 sacks with two tackles for loss and 15 QB hits.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Jones has tallied 37.5 sacks with 47 TFLs and 87 QB hits in 108 games for the Broncos, Seahawks, Titans, and Ravens.