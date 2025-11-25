Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald among 26 Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 26 modern era semifinalists for election to the Class of 2026 on Tuesday.

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald are two of the five players who have reached this point in the process in their first year of eligibility. Quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Frank Gore, and tight end Jason Witten are the other members of the group that played their final game in 2020.

Offensive tackle Lomas Brown, who retired after the 2002 season, and defensive lineman Kevin Williams, whose last season was 2015, are the other first-time semifinalists.

Four players who were among the seven finalists for election last year were automatically moved to the semifinalist stage this year. They are offensive tackle Willie Anderson, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Luke Kuechly, and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The other 15 semifinalists also return from last year. They are quarterback Eli Manning; running back Fred Taylor; wide receivers Steve Smith, Hines Ward, and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Jahri Evans, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, and Marshal Yanda; defensive backs Rodney Harrison, Earl Thomas, and Darren Woodson; edge rushers Terrell Suggs and Robert Mathis; and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will pare the group of 25 down to 15 names that will be announced next month. Those 15 players will join three senior candidates, a coaching candidate and a contributor candidate in consideration for election at the selection committee’s meeting next year.