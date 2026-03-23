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DT Larrell Murchison re-signs with Rams

  
Published March 23, 2026 03:17 PM

The Rams have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Larrell Murchison on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Murchison, who turns 29 next month, has spent the past four seasons with the Rams.

In 2025, he played 16 games, seeing action on 126 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams. He totaled eight tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

He missed the entire 2024 season after injuring his arm in the first preseason game and then, in his first practice back in early October, Murchison broke his foot.

Murchison has appeared in 39 games, with three starts, with the Rams, recording 32 tackles, 13 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hurries, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and four sacks.

The Titans drafted him in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020.

In his career, Murchison has played 60 games with eight starts and has recorded 45 tackles, 16 quarterback pressures, seven tackles for loss and four sacks.