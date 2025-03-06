 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason
nbc_pft_cooperkupp_250306.jpg
Simms: I’d be ‘shocked’ if Kupp gets traded
lockett.jpg
Lockett’s exit from SEA marred by Metcalf reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason
nbc_pft_cooperkupp_250306.jpg
Simms: I’d be ‘shocked’ if Kupp gets traded
lockett.jpg
Lockett’s exit from SEA marred by Metcalf reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Durham Smythe signing with Bears on one-year deal

  
Published March 6, 2025 09:54 AM

Tight end Durham Smythe has found a new team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smythe is signing a one-year deal with the Bears.

Smythe, 29, spent his first seven seasons with the Dolphins before the club released him last month. He appeared in all 17 games for Miami in 2024, catching nine passes for 53 yards. He was on the field for 32 percent of offensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson was Miami’s receivers coach during Smythe’s rookie season.

In 112 career games with 74 starts, Smythe has recorded 132 receptions for 1,228 yards with three touchdowns.