Durham Smythe signing with Bears on one-year deal

Tight end Durham Smythe has found a new team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smythe is signing a one-year deal with the Bears.

Smythe, 29, spent his first seven seasons with the Dolphins before the club released him last month. He appeared in all 17 games for Miami in 2024, catching nine passes for 53 yards. He was on the field for 32 percent of offensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson was Miami’s receivers coach during Smythe’s rookie season.

In 112 career games with 74 starts, Smythe has recorded 132 receptions for 1,228 yards with three touchdowns.