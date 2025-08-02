During Hall of Fame speech, Mary Kay Cabot cracks a Bill Belichick joke

Mary Kay Cabot started covering the Browns in 1991. On Friday night, she received recognition for her long and distinguished contribution to the game from the Pro Football Writers Association, with the Bill Nunn Memorial Award.

She became the second reporter from the Cleveland Plain Dealer to win the award, joining Chuck Heaton (the father of Patricia Heaton, better known as Deborah in Everybody Loves Raymond.)

Cabot’s speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner included a blue-ribbon burn of the first head coach she covered — Bill Belichick.

Via Cleveland.com, Cabot said that Belichick would call and yell at her if/when she wrote something he didn’t like.

“Now I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time,” Cabot said. “I was 28 at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

Give her another award for that line next year, when Belichick will undoubtedly be in the room as he gets his gold jacket.