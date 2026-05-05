During the 2025 season, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III knew he wouldn’t be back with the Seahawks

Many were surprised when running back Kenneth Walker III left the Seahawks roughly a month after winning the Super Bowl LX MVP award. Walker was not.

Appearing on Monday’s #PFTPM, Walker said he knew during the 2025 season that he wouldn’t be re-signing with Seattle.

“I would say probably, if I’m being honest, probably like sometime during the season,” Walker said. “You know, things ain’t working out how I was expecting to, and that’s all right. It worked out for the team. So sometime during the season and then we get to free agency, pretty much knowing like you weren’t gonna be there no more.”

Whether it was the contract negotiations and/or the overall vibe he was getting, Walker knew it was going to end.

In Kansas City, Walker is just getting started, with a contract that pays out $27 million guaranteed over the first two years. And the magnitude of the deal sends a clear message. For that kind of investment, the Chiefs plan to use Walker extensively.

“The team appreciates me over here and, like, being able to come somewhere there where you’re appreciated,” Walker said. “I definitely feel like I’ll be getting the ball a lot, be making plays and, yeah, I’m excited for this season.”

Unlike the three other Super Bowl MVPs who promptly signed elsewhere in free agency (Larry Brown, Desmond Howard, and Dexter Jackson), Walker has landed with an elite team. A team that had a clear need at the running back position. A team that is retooling as it attempts to win its fourth Super Bowl since the 2019 season.

With a pair of 1,000-yard seasons despite not being the workhorse in the Seattle running game, Walker could be on the verge of doing a lot more in Kansas City. The contract amounts to a clear indication that the Chiefs believe that he can, and that he will.