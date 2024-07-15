Dustin Hopkins, Browns agree to three-year extension

Dustin Hopkins is set for a longer run as the kicker in Cleveland.

Hopkins has agreed to a three-year extension with the Browns. Hopkins is set to make a base salary of $2.875 million this season and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is set to make $15.9 million through the 2027 season under the terms of the extension.

The Browns traded a seventh-round pick to the Chargers for Hopkins last August after deciding to part ways with Cade York. He was 33-of-36 on field goals and 24-of-26 on extra points to help the Browns make it to the playoffs. Hopkins was not around for their postseason loss to Houston due to a hamstring injury he suffered in a December game against the Texans.

York, who was a 2022 fourth-round pick, re-signed with the Browns in March, but the Hopkins extension would seem to put an end to any thoughts of a competition.

Hopkins kicked in Washington from 2015-2021 and is 223-of-260 on field goals and 245-of-260 on extra points for his career.