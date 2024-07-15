 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dustin Hopkins, Browns agree to three-year extension

  
Published July 15, 2024 06:37 PM

Dustin Hopkins is set for a longer run as the kicker in Cleveland.

Hopkins has agreed to a three-year extension with the Browns. Hopkins is set to make a base salary of $2.875 million this season and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is set to make $15.9 million through the 2027 season under the terms of the extension.

The Browns traded a seventh-round pick to the Chargers for Hopkins last August after deciding to part ways with Cade York. He was 33-of-36 on field goals and 24-of-26 on extra points to help the Browns make it to the playoffs. Hopkins was not around for their postseason loss to Houston due to a hamstring injury he suffered in a December game against the Texans.

York, who was a 2022 fourth-round pick, re-signed with the Browns in March, but the Hopkins extension would seem to put an end to any thoughts of a competition.

Hopkins kicked in Washington from 2015-2021 and is 223-of-260 on field goals and 245-of-260 on extra points for his career.