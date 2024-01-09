Dustin Hopkins unlikely to return for Browns this week

It looks like the Browns will play without kicker Dustin Hopkins again this week.

Hopkins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that he is unlikely to make it back in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Texans.

Riley Patterson has handled the kicking duties the last two weeks and is now in line to kick in Houston as well. Patterson has hit the only field goal he tried and he is 6-of-7 on extra points.

Another injury update was more positive. Stefanski said that safety Grant Delpit could be activated from injured reserve in time to face the Texans.