EA Sports launches tailer for College Football 25 game

At long last, EA Sports has dropped its first trailer for its upcoming college football game.

Just after 11 a.m. ET, the @EASPORTSCollege X account posted the 93-second video that noted EA Sports College Football 25 will be available this summer with a full gameplay reveal in May. The video featured the making of a jersey that said, “Yeah, it’s really happening” on the back.

When the game was initially announced in 2021, it was expected to come out in 2023. But the developer elected to wait another year.

EA Sports has not released a college football game since NCAA Football 14, which came out back in the summer of 2013.

Multiple reports have noted that the game is expected to once again feature a Dynasty and Road to Glory mode, just like NCAA 14. While it will be built off the Madden engine, it is not expected to just be the famous NFL game with different uniforms and stadiums.