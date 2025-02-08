Eagles activate Brandon Graham from injured reserve, place Nick Gates on IR

The Eagles activated defensive end Brandon Graham from injured reserve, the team announced. He is expected to play in Super Bowl LIX in what could be his final game.

The Eagles placed offensive lineman Nick Gates (groin) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, and they elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad for the game.

Philadelphia will announced its gameday inactives at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.

Graham has not played since tearing his triceps in Week 12 against the Rams, an injury that was expected to end his season. But the Super Bowl trip gave him enough time to get back on the field, and he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Graham, a first-round pick in 2010, has played the most seasons (15) and the most games (206) of any player in franchise history.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to play in this last one,” Graham said during his media availability on Wednesday. “Emotionally, I don’t know what that will feel like yet. But I know mentally, I’m going to be prepared to go out there, play against the Chiefs, and go try and get us another one.”

The Eagles have elevated Blasingame for every playoff game this season, and he has played 34 special teams snaps.

Morrow was signed to the practice squad after Nakobe Dean went down with a season-ending injury. The Eagles elevated him for the past two playoff games, and he played a total of 37 snaps on special teams.

Gates, inactive for most of the season, popped up on Thursday’s practice report with a groin injury. He was listed as questionable on the final report.

Gates played 96 snaps this season, mainly coming in Week 18 against the Giants when he took 68 snaps at center.