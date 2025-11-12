 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles activate Jakorian Bennett, put Jaire Alexander on reserve/retired

  
Published November 12, 2025 10:10 AM

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is back on the active roster for the Eagles.

Bennett played in the first three games of the season before being placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury. Bennett had six tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

The Eagles acquired Bennett in a trade with the Raiders over the summer and he will be taking the roster spot of a more recent trade addition.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was placed on the reserve/retired list. Word came on Tuesday that Alexander, who was acquired in a trade with the Ravens earlier this month, is stepping away from football to focus on his physical and mental health.