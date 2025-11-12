Eagles activate Jakorian Bennett, put Jaire Alexander on reserve/retired

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is back on the active roster for the Eagles.

Bennett played in the first three games of the season before being placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury. Bennett had six tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

The Eagles acquired Bennett in a trade with the Raiders over the summer and he will be taking the roster spot of a more recent trade addition.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was placed on the reserve/retired list. Word came on Tuesday that Alexander, who was acquired in a trade with the Ravens earlier this month, is stepping away from football to focus on his physical and mental health.