nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Jaire Alexander steps away from football

  
Published November 11, 2025 07:26 PM

Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is stepping away from football, for now.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Alexander has decided to “focus on getting himself right physically and mentally before deciding on his future.”

Alexander, who recently was traded by Baltimore to Philadelphia, informed the team of his decision on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Alexander was a first-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft. In 2022, he signed a four-year, $84 million extension in Green Bay.

The Packers released Alexander in June. He signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, appearing in two games this season before being traded to the Eagles.

Alexander was downgraded to out on Sunday by the Eagles and didn’t travel to Green Bay for Monday night’s game against the Packers. The team cited his knee injury and a coach’s decision.