Jaire Alexander steps away from football

Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is stepping away from football, for now.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Alexander has decided to “focus on getting himself right physically and mentally before deciding on his future.”

Alexander, who recently was traded by Baltimore to Philadelphia, informed the team of his decision on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Alexander was a first-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft. In 2022, he signed a four-year, $84 million extension in Green Bay.

The Packers released Alexander in June. He signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, appearing in two games this season before being traded to the Eagles.

Alexander was downgraded to out on Sunday by the Eagles and didn’t travel to Green Bay for Monday night’s game against the Packers. The team cited his knee injury and a coach’s decision.