Eagles add “gameday coaching operations” to Dom DiSandro’s title

  
Published June 6, 2024 04:42 PM

The Eagles have added a new title to chief security officer Dom DiSandro’s title ahead of the 2024 season.

The team announced that DiSandro is now in charge of gameday coaching operations. The move is likely related to an incident from last year’s regular season game against the 49ers.

DiSandro was ejected from the game after making contact with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during a post-play scrum on the Eagles sideline. DiSandro, who also has a senior advisor to the General Manager title, was barred from the sideline for the rest of the regular season.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports DiSandro’s new role involves “overseeing Nick Sirianni’s coaches on game days” and was likely meant to avoid any chance of further discipline should a similar situation arise in the future.

The Eagles announced a number of other title changes and hires in football operations and scouting, including moving Adam Berry, who is the brother of Browns G.M. Andrew Berry, to vice president of football operations and strategy.