Eagles agree to new deal with special teams coordinator Michael Clay

The Eagles are in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but they will not need to find a new special teams coordinator as well.

NFL Media reports that the Eagles and Michael Clay have agreed to a new deal that will keep him in Philadelphia.

Clay joined the Eagles in 2021 as a member of Nick Sirianni’s first coaching staff. He began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 2014 and returned to the team after coaching with the 49ers from 2016-2020.

Clay interviewed for the same job with the Buccaneers this week, but Tampa will now have to look elsewhere to fill the vacancy they created by firing Thomas McGaughey at the end of the season.