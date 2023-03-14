 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to one-year deal with Boston Scott

  
Published March 14, 2023 01:14 PM
March 14, 2023 08:00 AM
While the Eagles reportedly are losing Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Howie Roseman knows what he’s doing and how keeping Jason Kelce is big.

Running back Boston Scott is returning to Philadelphia for a sixth season.

The Eagles agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Scott, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Scott, 27, has played 60 games with 12 starts in his career, seeing action on 959 offensive snaps and 330 on special teams.

He has totaled 349 touches for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2022, he played 15 games with two starts and had 59 touches for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Other Eagles’ running backs under contract are Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks. The team also has agreed to terms with Rashaad Penny.