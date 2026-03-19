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Eagles agree to one-year deal with TE Stone Smartt

  
Published March 19, 2026 11:58 AM

The Eagles are adding a tight end who last played in the AFC East.

Philadelphia has agreed to terms with tight end Stone Smartt on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Smartt, 27, spent the 2025 season with the Jets. He appeared in 15 games with one start for the club, mainly playing special teams. He caught seven passes for 52 yards.

A former college quarterback, Smartt spent his first three pro seasons with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2022. In his 53 career games, he’s tallied 38 receptions for 432 yards with one touchdown.