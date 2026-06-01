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Eagles agree to sign WR Samori Toure

  
Published June 1, 2026 11:13 AM

With the calendar hitting June 1, the Eagles are adding a receiver to their roster.

Philadelphia is adding Samori Toure, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Toure, 28, was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft. He’s appeared in 23 career games, 22 of which were with the Packers. He’s caught 14 passes for 1t63 yards with one touchdown.

Toure is familiar with the system new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is implementing, as Mannion was previously the Packers’ offensive assistant.

Green Bay waived Toure during roster cuts in 2024. He’s since spent time with the Bears, Broncos, and Saints.